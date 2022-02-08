Vishay Intertechnology Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on February 8, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://ir.vishay.com

To listen to the call, dial 201-389-0921 (US) or +1 877-407-0989 (International) with access code 13725599.

For a replay call, dial +1 877-660-6853 (US) or +1 201-612-7415 (International) with access code 13725599.

