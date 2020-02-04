Vishay Intertechnology Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on February 4, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://ir.vishay.com

To listen to the call, dial 877-589-6174 (US) or +1 706-643-1406 (International), Access code 4395745.

For a replay call, dial +1 855-859-2056 (US) or +1 404-537-3406 (International), Access code 4395745.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.