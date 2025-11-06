Vishay Intertechnology Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of 4 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, this compares unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 8 cents.

Vishay Intertechnology’s revenues of $790.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%. Moreover, the top line increased 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VSH has a mixed earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and matched twice, the average negative surprise being 275%.

VSH’s Q3 Top-Line Details

Vishay Intertechnology’s third-quarter performance reflected a broad-based recovery, with a year-over-year increase in revenues across most segments indicating a recovery in demand.

Revenues from MOSFET (21.1% of total revenues) were $167.1 million, up 13.6% year over year. The book-to-bill was 0.86.

Third-quarter revenues from Diodes (18.9% of total revenues) were $149.6 million, up 3% year over year. The book-to-bill was 1.07.

Revenues from Optoelectronics (7% of total revenues) in the third quarter were $55.6 million, down 12% year over year. The book-to-bill was 0.93.

Revenues from Resistors (24.8% of total revenues) were $195.7 million, up 8.2% year over year. The book-to-bill was 0.92.

Revenues from Inductors (11.6% of total revenues) were $92 million, up 1.9% year over year. The book-to-bill was 0.99.

Revenues from Capacitors (16.5% of total revenues) were $130.6 million, moving up 20.1% year over year. The book-to-bill was 1.07.

VSH’s third-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $76 million, up 6.3% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 10 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 9.6%.

The operating margin was 2.4% in the reported quarter against a negative 2.5% operating margin in the year-ago quarter.

Vishay Intertechnology’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 27, 2025, VSH’s cash and cash equivalents were $444.1 million compared with $473.9 million as of June 28, 2025.

Long-term debt was $919.7 million as of Sept. 27, higher than $914.5 million as of June 28.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $27.6 million, while the company generated a negative free cash flow of $24.3 million in the quarter.

VSH Initiates Q4 Guidance

For the fourth quarter, Vishay Intertechnology expects revenues of $790 million (plus or minus $20 million).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $782.75 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 9.5%.

The gross profit margin is anticipated to be 19.5% (plus or minus 50 basis points).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 7 cents per share, indicating a robust improvement from the year-ago quarter’s break-even earnings.

