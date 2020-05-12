Markets
VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Q1 Results Top Estimates; But Sees Q2 Revenues Below View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) reported that its first-quarter net earnings attributable to stockholders dropped to $27.2 million or $0.19 per share, from $75.5 million or $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.21, compared to $0.51 in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter declined to $612.8 million, from $745.2 million last year. Analysts expected revenues of $596.19 million.

For the second quarter 2020, the company expects revenues to be in the range of $540 million to $580 million. Analysts expect revenues of $602.4 million for the second-quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VSH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular