Vishay Intertechnology Q1 Results Top Estimates; But Sees Q2 Revenues Below View

(RTTNews) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) reported that its first-quarter net earnings attributable to stockholders dropped to $27.2 million or $0.19 per share, from $75.5 million or $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.21, compared to $0.51 in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter declined to $612.8 million, from $745.2 million last year. Analysts expected revenues of $596.19 million.

For the second quarter 2020, the company expects revenues to be in the range of $540 million to $580 million. Analysts expect revenues of $602.4 million for the second-quarter.

