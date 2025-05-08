Vishay Intertechnology Posts Q1 Loss & Y/Y Revenue Dip, Stock Falls

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH reported a first-quarter 2025 loss of 3 cents per share, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, this compares unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 22 cents.



Vishay Intertechnology’s revenues of $715.2 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.74%. However, the top line declined 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.



The company’s weak first-quarter performance weighed on investor sentiments, leading to a fall of 9.8% in its share price on Wednesday. Year to date, the VSH stock has plunged 28.4%, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 8.7%.



VSH has a mixed earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, matched once and missed in the remaining two, the average negative surprise being 31.31%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

VSH’s Q1 Top-Line Details

Vishay Intertechnology’s first-quarter performance reflected broad-based softness, with year-over-year revenue declines across most segments, except for Optoelectronics, and mixed book-to-bill ratios indicating uneven demand recovery.



Revenues from MOSFET (19.9% of total revenues) were $142.1 million, down 7.2% year over year. The book-to-bill was 1.32.



First-quarter revenues from Diodes (19.7% of total revenues) were $141 million, declining 5.4% year over year. The book-to-bill was 0.99.



Revenues from Optoelectronics (7.2% of total revenues) in the first quarter were $51.2 million, up 4.1% year over year. The book-to-bill was 0.90.



Revenues from Resistors (25.1% of total revenues) were $179.5 million, falling 4.6% year over year. The book-to-bill was 1.00.



Revenues from Inductors (11.8% of total revenues) were $84.1 million, down 5.2% year over year. The book-to-bill was 1.02.



Revenues from Capacitors (16.4% of total revenues) were $117.4 million, moving down 0.4% year over year. The book-to-bill was 1.13.



VSH’s first-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $54.5 million, decreasing 40.3% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 460 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 7.6%.



The operating margin was 0.1% in the reported quarter, down from 5.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Vishay Intertechnology’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of March 29, 2025, VSH’s cash and cash equivalents were $609.4 million compared with $590.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt was $988.2 million as of March 29, higher than $905 million as of Dec. 31.



Net cash from operating activities was $16.1 million, while the company generated a negative free cash flow of $45.2 million in the quarter.

VSH Initiates Q2 Guidance

For the second quarter, Vishay Intertechnology expects revenues of $760 million (plus or minus $20 million).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $738.4 million, suggesting a year-over-year fall of 0.38%.



The gross profit margin is anticipated to be 19.0% (plus or minus 50 basis points).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 8 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 52.94%.

