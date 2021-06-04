Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.095

The board of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 29th of June, with investors receiving US$0.095 per share. The dividend yield will be 1.6% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Vishay Intertechnology's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, Vishay Intertechnology's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 96.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Vishay Intertechnology Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Vishay Intertechnology has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from US$0.24 in 2014 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.38. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.8% over that duration. Vishay Intertechnology has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Vishay Intertechnology has grown earnings per share at 38% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like Vishay Intertechnology's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Vishay Intertechnology might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Vishay Intertechnology that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

