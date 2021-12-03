Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.10

The board of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 17th of December, with investors receiving US$0.10 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 1.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Vishay Intertechnology's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Vishay Intertechnology was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 14.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 18% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Vishay Intertechnology Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NYSE:VSH Historic Dividend December 3rd 2021

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The dividend has gone from US$0.24 in 2013 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.6% per annum over that time. Vishay Intertechnology has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Vishay Intertechnology has grown earnings per share at 28% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Vishay Intertechnology's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Vishay Intertechnology that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

