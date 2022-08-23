Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.10

The board of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.10 per share on the 28th of September. This means the annual payment is 1.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Vishay Intertechnology's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Vishay Intertechnology was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 5.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 19%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future. NYSE:VSH Historic Dividend August 23rd 2022

Vishay Intertechnology Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Vishay Intertechnology has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.24 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.8% per annum over that time. Investors will likely want to see a longer track record of growth before making decision to add this to their income portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Vishay Intertechnology has been growing its earnings per share at 35% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Vishay Intertechnology Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Vishay Intertechnology might even raise payments in the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Vishay Intertechnology has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

