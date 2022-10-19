Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Vishay Intertechnology's Debt?

As you can see below, Vishay Intertechnology had US$463.3m of debt, at July 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$846.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$383.4m.

How Healthy Is Vishay Intertechnology's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Vishay Intertechnology had liabilities of US$704.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.02b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$846.7m and US$429.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$446.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Vishay Intertechnology shares are worth a total of US$2.78b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Vishay Intertechnology boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Vishay Intertechnology has boosted its EBIT by 63%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Vishay Intertechnology's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Vishay Intertechnology has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, Vishay Intertechnology's free cash flow amounted to 49% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing Up

Although Vishay Intertechnology's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$383.4m. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 63% over the last year. So we don't think Vishay Intertechnology's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Vishay Intertechnology (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

