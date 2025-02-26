Vishay Intertechnology Launches New High Voltage MLCC Commercial Series for Diverse Applications

Vishay Intertechnology launched new high voltage MLCCs for various commercial applications, featuring C0G and X7R dielectrics.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has launched a new series of surface-mount multilayer ceramic chip capacitors (MLCCs) designed for high voltage commercial applications. The VJ….W1HV High Voltage MLCC Commercial Series is available in seven case sizes, featuring the ultra-stable C0G (NP0) and the higher capacitance X7R dielectrics. They are manufactured using a cost-effective base metal electrode system and dry sheet technology, making them suitable for a range of industries, including energy generation and management, industrial automation, and medical instrumentation. The C0G devices can handle voltages up to 3000 VDC, while the X7R variants support voltages up to 2000 VDC. Both types offer various capacitance values and comply with RoHS and halogen-free standards. Samples and production quantities are currently available, with an 18-week lead time.

Introduction of a new series of high voltage multilayer ceramic chip capacitors (MLCCs) expands the company's product offerings in a growing market.

The new capacitors are versatile and applicable to a wide range of industries, including energy generation, industrial automation, telecom, and medical instrumentation.

Devices are manufactured using a cost-reducing process and are compliant with RoHS and halogen-free standards, appealing to environmentally-conscious customers.

High voltage ratings (up to 3000 VDC) and a range of capacitance values (from 1.5 pF to 100 nF) position the new MLCCs for significant performance in demanding applications.

Significant lead times of 18 weeks for samples and production quantities may hinder customer acquisition and satisfaction.

The release does not provide any information on pricing, which could be a crucial factor for potential customers evaluating costs.

The absence of specific performance benchmarks or competitive advantages compared to existing products in the market may raise concerns about differentiation.

What are the new MLCCs introduced by Vishay?

Vishay introduced the VJ….W1HV High Voltage MLCC Commercial Series, which includes surface-mount multilayer ceramic chip capacitors for high voltage applications.

What voltage and capacitance ratings do the new MLCCs have?

The C0G (NP0) dielectric MLCCs offer voltages up to 3000 VDC and capacitance values ranging from 1.5 pF to 82 nF.

What applications can use Vishay's high voltage MLCCs?

These MLCCs are suitable for energy generation, industrial automation, consumer appliances, telecom infrastructure, and medical instrumentation, among other applications.

Are the new MLCCs RoHS-compliant?

Yes, the VJ….W1HV High Voltage MLCC Commercial Series devices are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and categorized as Vishay Green.

How can I obtain samples of the new MLCCs?

Samples and production quantities of the VJ….W1HV series are available now with lead times of 18 weeks.

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of surface-mount multilayer ceramic chip capacitors (MLCCs) for high voltage commercial applications. Offered in seven case sizes ranging from 1206 to 2225,



VJ….W1HV



High Voltage MLCC Commercial Series devices extend the capacitance values of the company’s existing high voltage MLCCs with the ultra stable C0G (NP0) dielectric and are also available with the X7R dielectric for even higher capacitance.





The devices released today are manufactured in a base metal electrode (BME) system with a dry sheet technology process to reduce costs for a wide range of high voltage applications. The MLCCs will be used as input filtering, output filtering, and snubber capacitors for alternative and conventional energy generation, distribution, metering, management, and storage; industrial automation, motor drives, power tools, and welding equipment; consumer appliances; telecom mobile and fixed infrastructure; and medical instrumentation.





VJ….W1HV High Voltage MLCC Commercial Series devices with the C0G (NP0) dielectric offer high voltages to 3000 VDC, capacitance values from 1.5 pF to 82 nF, and a temperature coefficient of capacitance (TCC) of 0 ppm/°C ± 30 ppm/°C from -55 °C to +125 °C. X7R devices provide capacitance from 100 pF to 100 nF, voltages to 2000 VDC, and TCC of ± 15 % from -55 °C to +125 °C.





The MLCCs feature a nickel barrier with 100 % tin terminations and are available with polymer terminations for additional protection against board flexure damage. The devices are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.









Device Specification Table:















Dielectric













Case code













Maximum





voltage (V)













Capacitance













Minimum









Maximum











C0G (NP0)









1206





3000





1.5 pF





10 nF









1210





3000





10 pF





10 nF









1808





3000





2.2 pF





3.3 nF









1812





3000





10 pF





22 nF









1825





3000





10 pF





39 nF









2220





2000





10 pF





47 nF









2225





2000





10 pF





82 nF









X7R









1206





2000





100 pF





1.2 nF









1210





2000





100 pF





1.2 nF









1808





2000





150 pF





1.8 nF









1812





2000





270 pF





1.8 nF









1825





1000





1.0 nF





100 nF









2220





1000





1.0 nF





1.8 nF









2225





1000





1.0 nF





1.8 nF













Samples and production quantities of the VJ….W1HV High Voltage MLCC Commercial Series devices are available now, with lead times of 18 weeks.





Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is



The DNA of tech.





®



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at



www.Vishay.com



.







The DNA of tech





®



is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.







