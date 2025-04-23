Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q200 Qualified Thick Film Power Resistor in Compact SOT-227B Package

Vishay introduces a new AEC-Q200 qualified thick film power resistor with high pulse handling and efficient mounting options.

Quiver AI Summary

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has launched a new AEC-Q200 qualified thick film power resistor, the MCB ISOA200, in the compact SOT-227B package designed for heatsink mounting. This device, which can dissipate up to 200 W at 80 °C, features high pulse handling capabilities and is suitable for automotive, industrial, avionics, military, and space applications. The ISOA200 includes an optional NTC thermistor for internal temperature monitoring and pre-applied Phase Change Thermal Interface Material for efficient installation. It accommodates high energy pulses and is tested for durability, reducing the need for additional power components while offering a resistance range of 10 Ω to 1 MΩ. The resistor operates within -55 °C to +150 °C and provides a maximum voltage of 1500 V. Samples are now available with a lead time of 12 weeks.

Potential Positives

The introduction of the new AEC-Q200 qualified thick film power resistor, the MCB ISOA200, enhances Vishay's product offerings in automotive, industrial, and aerospace markets.

The compact SOT-227B package with high pulse handling capability and power dissipation up to 200 W allows for more efficient designs and reduces component costs.

The optional NTC thermistor and pre-applied Phase Change Thermal Interface Material (PC-TIM) simplify installations and improve product performance, making it attractive for manufacturers.

Availability of samples and production quantities provides a prompt entry into the market, strengthening Vishay's competitive position in the electronic components industry.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the new Vishay ISOA200 resistor package?

The Vishay ISOA200 is an AEC-Q200 qualified thick film power resistor in a compact SOT-227B package designed for efficient mounting.

What advantages does the ISOA200 resistor offer?

The ISOA200 offers high power dissipation, pulse handling capability, integrated thermistor option, and lower costs through reduced components and weight.

What is the resistance range of the ISOA200?

The ISOA200 features a resistance range from 10 Ω to 1 MΩ with tolerances of ± 5 % and ± 10 %.

In which applications can the ISOA200 be used?

The ISOA200 is suitable for automotive, industrial, avionics, military, and space applications as precharge, discharge, and snubber resistors.

What are the lead times for the new Vishay resistor?

Samples and production quantities of the ISOA200 are available now, with lead times of approximately 12 weeks.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VSH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VSH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VSH Insider Trading Activity

$VSH insiders have traded $VSH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC ZANDMAN (ExecChairman & Chief Bus Dev) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,535 shares for an estimated $798,929 .

. JOHN MALVISI purchased 8,929 shares for an estimated $201,795

MICHAEL J CODY sold 8,748 shares for an estimated $159,913

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $VSH stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MALVERN, Pa., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new AEC-Q200 qualified thick film power resistor in the compact, low profile SOT-227B package for mounting on a heatsink. Available with an optional NTC thermistor for internal temperature monitoring and pre-applied Phase Change Thermal Interface Material (PC-TIM) for more efficient mounting, the Vishay MCB



ISOA200



offers high pulse handling capability and high power dissipation up to 200 W at an 80 °C bottom case temperature.





Built on an exposed alumina substrate instead of a metal tab, the device released today lowers costs and weight for automotive, industrial, and avionics, military, and space (AMS) applications, in which it will serve as a precharge, discharge, active discharge, or snubber resistor. For applications subject to high and repetitive pulse surges, the resistor can handle high energy pulses up to 140 J for 0.1 s and is multi-pulsed tested. Additional custom testing options for the device are also available.





With the option to integrate an AEC-Q200 qualified, temperature cycle tested NTC thermistor inside the resistor package, the ISOA200 simplifies designs and saves board space, while its optional PC-TIM streamlines installation in production. The device’s high power and high energy dissipation further simplify designs while lowering costs by reducing the need for power components.





The ISOA200 features a resistance range from 10 Ω to 1 MΩ, with tolerances of ± 5 % and ± 10 %, and TCR of ± 100 ppm/K and ± 150 ppm/K. The resistor offers a maximum operating voltage of 1500 V, an operating temperature range of -55 °C to +150 °C, and dielectric strength of 4000 Vrms. The RoHS-compliant device offers a non-inductive design and can include two different resistors.





Samples and production quantities of the new resistor are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.





Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is



The DNA of tech.





®



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at



www.Vishay.com



.







The DNA of tech





®



is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.







Vishay on Facebook:





http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology









Vishay Twitter feed:





http://twitter.com/vishayindust









Link to product datasheet:









http://www.vishay.com/ppg?32607



(ISOA200)







Link to product photo:









https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720325191869









For more information please contact:







Vishay Intertechnology





Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400







peter.henrici@vishay.com







or





Redpines





Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233







bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.