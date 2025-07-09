Vishay Intertechnology Introduces New Gen 3 650 V and 1200 V Silicon Carbide Schottky Diodes in SlimSMA HV Package

Vishay Intertechnology announces three new high-performance silicon carbide Schottky diodes, enhancing efficiency in power applications.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has announced the launch of three new Gen 3 650 V and 1200 V silicon carbide Schottky diodes, specifically the VS-3C01EJ12-M3, VS-3C02EJ07-M3, and VS-3C02EJ12-M3, which come in a compact SlimSMA HV (DO-221AC) package. These diodes feature a merged PIN Schottky design, low capacitive charge, and stable performance across temperatures, enhancing efficiency in high-speed power applications. They possess a minimum creepage distance of 3.2 mm for improved electrical isolation and operate at high temperatures up to +175°C. Ideal for use in various applications, including server power supplies and energy systems, these diodes feature a low profile and positive temperature coefficient for easy paralleling. Samples and production quantities are currently available with a lead time of 14 weeks.

Potential Positives

The introduction of new silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky diodes enhances Vishay's product portfolio, catering to the increasing demand for high-efficiency components in the power electronics market.

The diodes’ low profile and compact package design offer significant advantages in space-constrained applications, potentially attracting more customers from industries that require efficient use of space.

The SiC diodes' ability to maintain low capacitive charge across varying temperatures, combined with their high operating temperature of +175 °C, positions them as effective solutions for high-frequency applications, likely improving customer satisfaction and market competitiveness.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide specific details about the competitive landscape or how these new diodes compare against existing products from competitors, which could lead to uncertainty about their market positioning.

Lead times for samples and production quantities are mentioned as 14 weeks, which may be perceived as relatively long and could hinder customer adoption in fast-moving markets.

FAQ

What are the new SiC Schottky diodes introduced by Vishay?

Vishay introduced three new Gen 3 650 V and 1200 V SiC Schottky diodes in the SlimSMA HV package.

What is the significance of the SlimSMA HV package?

The SlimSMA HV package offers a compact, low profile design and improved electrical isolation for high voltage applications.

What are the typical applications for these new diodes?

Typical applications include DC/DC and AC/DC converters, energy generation systems, industrial drives, and X-ray generators.

How do these diodes compare to silicon diodes?

Unlike silicon diodes, these SiC diodes maintain low capacitive charge and offer faster switching speeds with reduced power losses.

Where can I find more information about these diodes?

More information, including datasheets, can be found on Vishay's website and their official product pages.

MALVERN, Pa., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced three new Gen 3 650 V and 1200 V silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky diodes in the compact, low profile SlimSMA HV (DO-221AC) package. Featuring a merged PIN Schottky (MPS) design and minimum creepage distance of 3.2 mm, the 1 A



VS-3C01EJ12-M3



and 2 A



VS-3C02EJ07-M3



and



VS-3C02EJ12-M3



combine low capacitive charge with temperature-invariant switching behavior to increase efficiency in high speed, hard-switching power designs.





For high voltage applications, the high creepage distance of the Vishay Semiconductors devices released today provides improved electrical isolation, while their SlimSMA HV package features a molding compound with a high CTI ≥ 600 to ensure excellent electrical insulation. For space-constrained designs, the diodes offer a low profile of 0.95 mm compared to 2.3 mm for competing SMA and SMB packages with a similar footprint.





Unlike silicon diodes, the VS-3C01EJ12-M3, VS-3C02EJ07-M3, and VS-3C02EJ12-M3 maintain a low capacitive charge down to 7.2 nC irrespective of temperature, resulting in faster switching speeds, reduced power losses, and improved efficiency for high frequency applications. In addition, the devices have virtually no recovery tail, which further improves efficiency, while their MPS structure delivers a reduced forward voltage drop down to 1.30 V.





With a high operating temperature of +175 °C, typical applications for the VS-3C01EJ12-M3, VS-3C02EJ07-M3, and VS-3C02EJ12-M3 will include bootstrap, anti-parallel, and PFC diodes for DC/DC and AC/DC converters in server power supplies; energy generation and storage systems; industrial drives and tools; and X-ray generators. For easy paralleling in these applications, the devices offer a positive temperature coefficient.





RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the diodes feature a Moisture Sensitivity Level of 1 in accordance with J-STD-020 and meet the JESD 201 class 2 whisker test.









Device Specification Table:















Part #







VS-3C01EJ12-M3





VS-3C02EJ07-M3





VS-3C02EJ12-M3











I



F



(A)







1





2





2











V



R



(V)







1200





650





1200











V



F



at I



F



(V)







1.35





1.30





1.35











I



R



at V



R



at 175 C (μA)







4.5





2.0





5.0











Q



C



(nC)







7.5





7.2





13











Configuration







SlimSMA HV (DO-221AC)











Package







Single

















Samples and production quantities of the new SiC diodes are available now, with lead times of 14 weeks.





Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is



The DNA of tech.





®



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at



www.Vishay.com



.







The DNA of tech





®



is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.







Vishay on Facebook:





http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology









Vishay Twitter feed:





http://twitter.com/vishayindust









Link to product photo:









https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720327323868









Links to datasheets:









http://www.vishay.com/ppg?97284



(VS-3C01EJ12-M3)







http://www.vishay.com/ppg?97287



(VS-3C02EJ07-M3)







http://www.vishay.com/ppg?97286



(VS-3C02EJ12-M3)







For more information please contact:







Vishay Intertechnology





Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400







peter.henrici@vishay.com







or





Redpines





Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233







bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com





