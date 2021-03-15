Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VSH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that VSH has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of VSH was $24.65, representing a -1.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.94 and a 119.5% increase over the 52 week low of $11.23.

VSH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). VSH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.85. Zacks Investment Research reports VSH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 87.68%, compared to an industry average of -7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VSH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

