Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VSH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that VSH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.05, the dividend yield is 1.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VSH was $23.05, representing a -13.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.50 and a 61.7% increase over the 52 week low of $14.26.

VSH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). VSH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15. Zacks Investment Research reports VSH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 136.23%, compared to an industry average of -12.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VSH Dividend History page.

