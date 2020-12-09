Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VSH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that VSH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.1, the dividend yield is 1.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VSH was $20.1, representing a -13.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.25 and a 78.98% increase over the 52 week low of $11.23.

VSH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). VSH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.69. Zacks Investment Research reports VSH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -28.04%, compared to an industry average of -17.3%.

