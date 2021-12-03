Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2021

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VSH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.79, the dividend yield is 1.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VSH was $20.79, representing a -21.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.50 and a 9.45% increase over the 52 week low of $19.00.

VSH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Deere & Company (DE). VSH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.06. Zacks Investment Research reports VSH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 151.63%, compared to an industry average of 36.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the vsh Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VSH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VSH as a top-10 holding:

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an increase of 1.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VSH at 1.42%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.