Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $72.79 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $36.52 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $98.76 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $855.30 million from $843.07 million last year.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $72.79 Mln. vs. $36.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.51 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q4): $855.30 Mln vs. $843.07 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $825 - $865 Mln

