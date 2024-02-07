Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $51.47 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $72.79 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $51.47 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.2% to $785.24 million from $855.30 million last year.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $51.47 Mln. vs. $72.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.36 -Revenue (Q4): $785.24 Mln vs. $855.30 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $715 - $755 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.