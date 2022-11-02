Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $140.061 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $96.820 M, or $0.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $134.120 M or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $924.798 million from $813.663 M last year.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $140.061 Mln. vs. $96.820 M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.98 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q3): $924.798 Mln vs. $813.663 M last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $860 Mln to $900 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.