Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $33.48 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $30.04 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.02 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $640.16 million from $628.33 million last year.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $36.02 Mln. vs. $38.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.25 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q3): $640.16 Mln vs. $628.33 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $620 to $660 Mln

