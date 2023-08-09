Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $95.04 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $112.39 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $95.04 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $892.11 million from $863.51 million last year.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $95.04 Mln. vs. $112.39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.68 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.63 -Revenue (Q2): $892.11 Mln vs. $863.51 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $840 - $880 Mln

