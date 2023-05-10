Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $111.78 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $103.57 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $111.78 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $871.05 million from $853.79 million last year.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $111.78 Mln. vs. $103.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.79 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q1): $871.05 Mln vs. $853.79 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $860 to $900 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.