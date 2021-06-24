Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

There wouldn't be many who think Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.'s (NYSE:VSH) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.5x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 19x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Vishay Intertechnology has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Vishay Intertechnology's Growth Trending?

NYSE:VSH Price Based on Past Earnings June 24th 2021 free report on Vishay Intertechnology

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Vishay Intertechnology's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 44% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 3,058% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 33% each year during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 14% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that Vishay Intertechnology's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On Vishay Intertechnology's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Vishay Intertechnology's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

Having said that, be aware Vishay Intertechnology is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Vishay Intertechnology, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.