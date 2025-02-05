Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Vishay Intertechnology reports Q4 2024 revenues of $714.7 million, with a GAAP loss per share of $0.49.
Quiver AI Summary
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. announced its fourth quarter and full year results for 2024, reporting revenues of $714.7 million for Q4 and a GAAP loss per share of $0.49. The company saw a positive book-to-bill ratio of 1.01, with strong order intake for smart grid projects and initial shipments for AI servers. For the entire year, Vishay returned $105.1 million to stockholders and reported capital expenditures of $320.1 million. CEO Joel Smejkal noted readiness to capitalize on market upturns driven by trends in e-mobility and sustainability. Looking ahead, the company expects Q1 2025 revenues to be between $710 million and $730 million, despite challenges including lower margins linked to its Newport facility. The results and outlook will be discussed in a conference call scheduled for February 5, 2025.
Potential Positives
- 4Q 2024 book-to-bill ratio of 1.01 indicates a positive demand trend, particularly for passive components at 1.03.
- Return of $26.2 million to stockholders in Q4 2024 indicates the company's commitment to shareholder value.
- Management expressed optimism about being well-positioned for a market upturn in 2025, highlighting strategic priorities under Vishay 3.0.
- Strong order intake for smart grid infrastructure projects and initial shipments for A.I. servers demonstrate the company's alignment with growing market trends.
Potential Negatives
- GAAP loss per share of ($0.49) for Q4 2024, compared to a profit of $0.37 in Q4 2023, indicating a significant decline in profitability.
- Impairment of goodwill totaling $66.5 million for the fourth quarter, which may signal underlying issues with asset valuation or business operations.
- Operating income for Q4 2024 decreased to a loss of $56.7 million, down from a profit of $77.8 million in the prior year, reflecting a drastic deterioration in operational performance.
FAQ
What were Vishay Intertechnology's 4Q 2024 revenue results?
Vishay Intertechnology reported 4Q 2024 revenues of $714.7 million.
How did Vishay perform in terms of GAAP earnings per share?
The GAAP loss per share for 4Q 2024 was ($0.49), with adjusted EPS of $0.00.
What is the book-to-bill ratio for semiconductors and passive components?
The book-to-bill ratio was 0.99 for semiconductors and 1.03 for passive components.
What is the expected revenue range for 1Q 2025?
Management expects revenues in the range of $710 million +/- $20 million for 1Q 2025.
When is the conference call to discuss the financial results?
The conference call is scheduled for February 5, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$VSH Insider Trading Activity
$VSH insiders have traded $VSH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARC ZANDMAN (ExecChairman & Chief Bus Dev) sold 20,359 shares for an estimated $340,198
- JOHN MALVISI purchased 8,929 shares for an estimated $201,795
- MICHAEL J CODY sold 8,748 shares for an estimated $159,913
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$VSH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $VSH stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MOUNTAINEER PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC added 18,810,325 shares (+924.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $355,703,245
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 1,755,259 shares (-74.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,191,947
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 1,735,584 shares (-65.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,819,893
- VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT N.V. added 1,454,292 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,500,661
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,059,249 shares (-86.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,030,398
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 935,326 shares (-56.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,687,014
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 809,335 shares (-93.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,304,524
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, today announced results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.
Highlights
4Q 2024 revenues of $714.7 million
4Q 2024 GAAP loss per share of ($0.49); adjusted EPS of $0.00
4Q 2024 book-to-bill of 1.01, with book-to-bill of 0.99 for semiconductors and 1.03 for passive components
Backlog at quarter end was 4.4 months
Returned a total of $26.2 million to stockholders in Q4 2024; $105.1 million for the year
FY 2024 capex of $320.1 million
“Our fourth quarter results came in as expected, slightly below the third quarter. Nevertheless, we saw many promising indicators including a positive book-to-bill for the first time in nine quarters, strong order intake for smart grid infrastructure projects, and initial shipments for A.I. servers,” said Joel Smejkal, President and CEO. “For 2025, we are well positioned to support a market upturn as capacity, print position, and customer engagements have been key priorities under Vishay 3.0. All of our strategic levers are in play as we continue to execute our five-year plan to position Vishay to take advantage of the megatrends of e-mobility and sustainability.”
1Q 2025 Outlook
For the first quarter of 2025, management expects revenues in the range of $710 million +/- $20 million and a gross profit margin in the range of 19.0% +/- 50 basis points, including the negative impact of approximately of 175-200 basis points related to Newport.
Conference Call
A conference call to discuss Vishay’s fourth quarter financial results is scheduled for Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the live conference call, please pre-register at
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8ebcbdf5aaea4c50833bdc15cc86f02a
. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.
A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at
http://ir.vishay.com
.
There will be a replay of the conference call available on the Investor Relations website approximately one hour following the call and will remain available for 30 days.
About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is
The DNA of tech®.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at
www.Vishay.com
.
This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.
Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including forecasted revenues and margins, capital investment, capacity expansion, market trends, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions such as "intend," "suggest," "guide," "will," "expect," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand (including due to political, economic, and health instability and military conflicts and hostilities); delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; that the Newport wafer fab will not be integrated successfully into the Company’s overall business; that the expected benefits of the acquisition may not be realized; that the fab’s standards, procedures and controls will not be brought into conformance within the Company’s operation; difficulties in transitioning and retaining fab employees following the acquisition; difficulties in consolidating facilities and transferring processes and know-how; the diversion of our management’s attention from the management of our current business; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
The DNA of tech
™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.
Contact:
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Executive Vice President, Corporate Development
+1-610-644-1300
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Summary of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Years ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(unaudited)
Net revenues
$
2,937,587
$
3,402,045
Costs of products sold
2,311,295
2,427,552
Gross profit
626,292
974,493
Gross margin
21.3%
28.6%
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
513,564
488,349
Restructuring and severance costs
40,614
-
Impairment of goodwill
66,487
-
Operating income
5,627
486,144
Operating margin
0.2%
14.3%
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(27,480
)
(25,131
)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
(18,874
)
Other
19,464
25,263
Total other income (expense) - net
(8,016
)
(18,742
)
Income (loss) before taxes
(2,389
)
467,402
Income tax expense
27,366
141,889
Net earnings (loss)
(29,755
)
325,513
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,395
1,693
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders
$
(31,150
)
$
323,820
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders
$
(0.23
)
$
2.32
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders
$
(0.23
)
$
2.31
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
136,964
139,447
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
136,964
140,246
Cash dividends per share
$
0.40
$
0.40
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Summary of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
Fiscal quarters ended
December 31, 2024
September 28, 2024
December 31, 2023
Net revenues
$
714,716
$
735,353
$
785,236
Costs of products sold
572,584
584,470
584,572
Gross profit
142,132
150,883
200,664
Gross margin
19.9%
20.5%
25.6%
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
132,330
128,545
122,834
Restructuring and severance costs
-
40,614
-
Impairment of goodwill
66,487
-
-
Operating income (loss)
(56,685
)
(18,276
)
77,830
Operating margin
-7.9%
-2.5%
9.9%
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(7,731
)
(6,596
)
(6,454
)
Other
5,563
803
9,268
Total other income (expense) - net
(2,168
)
(5,793
)
2,814
Income (loss) before taxes
(58,853
)
(24,069
)
80,644
Income tax expense (benefit)
7,232
(5,076
)
28,690
Net earnings (loss)
(66,085
)
(18,993
)
51,954
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
223
306
482
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders
$
(66,308
)
$
(19,299
)
$
51,472
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders
$
(0.49
)
$
(0.14
)
$
0.37
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders
$
(0.49
)
$
(0.14
)
$
0.37
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
136,050
136,793
138,318
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
136,050
136,793
139,266
Cash dividends per share
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
0.10
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
590,286
$
972,719
Short-term investments
16,130
35,808
Accounts receivable, net
401,901
426,674
Inventories:
Finished goods
175,176
167,083
Work in process
296,393
267,339
Raw materials
217,812
213,098
Total inventories
689,381
647,520
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
217,809
214,443
Total current assets
1,915,507
2,297,164
Property and equipment, at cost:
Land
84,124
77,006
Buildings and improvements
766,058
719,387
Machinery and equipment
3,259,213
3,053,868
Construction in progress
367,564
290,593
Allowance for depreciation
(2,931,221
)
(2,846,208
)
1,545,738
1,294,646
Right of use assets
117,953
126,829
Deferred income taxes
159,769
137,394
Goodwill
179,005
201,416
Other intangible assets, net
87,223
72,333
Other assets
105,501
110,141
Total assets
$
4,110,696
$
4,239,923
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)
(In thousands)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$
216,313
$
191,002
Payroll and related expenses
137,101
161,940
Lease liabilities
25,901
26,485
Other accrued expenses
264,471
239,350
Income taxes
64,562
73,098
Total current liabilities
708,348
691,875
Long-term debt less current portion
905,019
818,188
U.S. transition tax payable
-
47,027
Deferred income taxes
96,363
95,776
Long-term lease liabilities
94,218
102,830
Other liabilities
104,086
87,918
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs
173,700
195,503
Total liabilities
2,081,734
2,039,117
Equity:
Vishay stockholders' equity
Common stock
13,361
13,319
Class B convertible common stock
1,210
1,210
Capital in excess of par value
1,306,245
1,291,499
Retained earnings
955,500
1,041,372
Treasury stock (at cost)
(212,062
)
(161,656
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(35,292
)
10,337
Total Vishay stockholders' equity
2,028,962
2,196,081
Noncontrolling interests
-
4,725
Total equity
2,028,962
2,200,806
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,110,696
$
4,239,923
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
Years ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(unaudited)
Operating activities
Net earnings (loss)
$
(29,755
)
$
325,513
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
210,645
184,373
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
(1,969
)
(554
)
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence
37,245
37,426
Impairment of goodwill
66,487
-
Pensions and other postretirement benefits, net of contributions
(6,036
)
(9,559
)
Stock compensation expense
20,921
16,532
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
18,874
Deferred income taxes
(23,514
)
36,783
Other
20,416
9,442
Change in U.S. transition tax liability
(37,622
)
(27,670
)
Change in repatriation tax liability
(15,000
)
(63,600
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(68,116
)
(161,857
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
173,702
365,703
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(320,079
)
(329,410
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
3,015
1,156
Purchase of and deposits for businesses, net of cash acquired
(216,024
)
(13,753
)
Purchase of short-term investments
(145,327
)
(117,523
)
Maturity of short-term investments
164,983
387,898
Other investing activities
970
(1,219
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(512,462
)
(72,851
)
Financing activities
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
-
750,000
Repurchase of convertible senior notes due 2025
(52,960
)
(386,745
)
Net proceeds (payments) on revolving credit facility
136,000
(42,000
)
Debt issuance and amendment costs
(1,062
)
(26,823
)
Cash paid for capped call
-
(94,200
)
Dividends paid to common stockholders
(49,833
)
(50,787
)
Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders
(4,839
)
(4,839
)
Repurchase of common stock held in treasury
(50,406
)
(78,684
)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(2,500
)
(867
)
Acquisition of noncontrolling interests
(5,500
)
-
Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards
(4,303
)
(3,994
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(35,403
)
61,061
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(8,270
)
7,981
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(382,433
)
361,894
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
972,719
610,825
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
590,286
$
972,719
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
Fiscal quarters ended
Years ended
December 31, 2024
September 28, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders
$
(66,308
)
$
(19,299
)
$
51,472
$
(31,150
)
$
323,820
Reconciling items affecting operating income:
Impairment of goodwill
$
66,487
$
-
$
-
$
66,487
$
-
Restructuring and severance costs
-
40,614
-
40,614
-
Reconciling items affecting other income (expense):
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
18,874
Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit):
Tax effects of pre-tax items above
$
-
$
(10,299
)
$
-
$
(10,299
)
$
(498
)
Adjusted net earnings
$
179
$
11,016
$
51,472
$
65,652
$
342,196
Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding
136,883
137,558
139,266
137,741
140,246
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
$
0.00
$
0.08
$
0.37
$
0.48
$
2.44
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of Free Cash
(Unaudited - In thousands)
Fiscal quarters ended
Years ended
December 31, 2024
September 28, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
67,656
$
50,565
6,268
$
173,702
$
365,703
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
1,618
132
122
3,015
1,156
Less: Capital expenditures
(144,904
)
(59,527
)
(145,331
)
(320,079
)
(329,410
)
Free cash
$
(75,630
)
$
(8,830
)
$
(138,941
)
$
(143,362
)
$
37,449
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited - In thousands)
Fiscal quarters ended
Years ended
December 31, 2024
September 28, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders
$
(66,308
)
$
(19,299
)
$
51,472
$
(31,150
)
$
323,820
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
223
306
482
1,395
1,693
Net earnings (loss)
$
(66,085
)
$
(18,993
)
$
51,954
$
(29,755
)
$
325,513
Interest expense
$
7,731
$
6,596
$
6,454
$
27,480
$
25,131
Interest income
(4,533
)
(5,230
)
(9,934
)
(25,479
)
(31,353
)
Income taxes
7,232
(5,076
)
28,690
27,366
141,889
Depreciation and amortization
55,373
53,595
50,463
210,645
184,373
EBITDA
$
(282
)
$
30,892
$
127,627
$
210,257
$
645,553
Reconciling items
Impairment of goodwill
$
66,487
$
-
$
-
$
66,487
$
-
Restructuring and severance costs
-
40,614
-
40,614
-
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
18,874
Adjusted EBITDA
$
66,205
$
71,506
$
127,627
$
317,358
$
664,427
Adjusted EBITDA margin**
9.3%
9.7%
16.3%
10.8%
19.5%
** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.