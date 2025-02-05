Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Vishay Intertechnology reports Q4 2024 revenues of $714.7 million, with a GAAP loss per share of $0.49.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. announced its fourth quarter and full year results for 2024, reporting revenues of $714.7 million for Q4 and a GAAP loss per share of $0.49. The company saw a positive book-to-bill ratio of 1.01, with strong order intake for smart grid projects and initial shipments for AI servers. For the entire year, Vishay returned $105.1 million to stockholders and reported capital expenditures of $320.1 million. CEO Joel Smejkal noted readiness to capitalize on market upturns driven by trends in e-mobility and sustainability. Looking ahead, the company expects Q1 2025 revenues to be between $710 million and $730 million, despite challenges including lower margins linked to its Newport facility. The results and outlook will be discussed in a conference call scheduled for February 5, 2025.

4Q 2024 book-to-bill ratio of 1.01 indicates a positive demand trend, particularly for passive components at 1.03.

Return of $26.2 million to stockholders in Q4 2024 indicates the company's commitment to shareholder value.

Management expressed optimism about being well-positioned for a market upturn in 2025, highlighting strategic priorities under Vishay 3.0.

Strong order intake for smart grid infrastructure projects and initial shipments for A.I. servers demonstrate the company's alignment with growing market trends.

GAAP loss per share of ($0.49) for Q4 2024, compared to a profit of $0.37 in Q4 2023, indicating a significant decline in profitability.

Impairment of goodwill totaling $66.5 million for the fourth quarter, which may signal underlying issues with asset valuation or business operations.

Operating income for Q4 2024 decreased to a loss of $56.7 million, down from a profit of $77.8 million in the prior year, reflecting a drastic deterioration in operational performance.

What were Vishay Intertechnology's 4Q 2024 revenue results?

Vishay Intertechnology reported 4Q 2024 revenues of $714.7 million.

How did Vishay perform in terms of GAAP earnings per share?

The GAAP loss per share for 4Q 2024 was ($0.49), with adjusted EPS of $0.00.

What is the book-to-bill ratio for semiconductors and passive components?

The book-to-bill ratio was 0.99 for semiconductors and 1.03 for passive components.

What is the expected revenue range for 1Q 2025?

Management expects revenues in the range of $710 million +/- $20 million for 1Q 2025.

When is the conference call to discuss the financial results?

The conference call is scheduled for February 5, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

$VSH insiders have traded $VSH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC ZANDMAN (ExecChairman & Chief Bus Dev) sold 20,359 shares for an estimated $340,198

JOHN MALVISI purchased 8,929 shares for an estimated $201,795

MICHAEL J CODY sold 8,748 shares for an estimated $159,913

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $VSH stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, today announced results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.







4Q 2024 revenues of $714.7 million



4Q 2024 GAAP loss per share of ($0.49); adjusted EPS of $0.00



4Q 2024 book-to-bill of 1.01, with book-to-bill of 0.99 for semiconductors and 1.03 for passive components



Backlog at quarter end was 4.4 months



Returned a total of $26.2 million to stockholders in Q4 2024; $105.1 million for the year



FY 2024 capex of $320.1 million







“Our fourth quarter results came in as expected, slightly below the third quarter. Nevertheless, we saw many promising indicators including a positive book-to-bill for the first time in nine quarters, strong order intake for smart grid infrastructure projects, and initial shipments for A.I. servers,” said Joel Smejkal, President and CEO. “For 2025, we are well positioned to support a market upturn as capacity, print position, and customer engagements have been key priorities under Vishay 3.0. All of our strategic levers are in play as we continue to execute our five-year plan to position Vishay to take advantage of the megatrends of e-mobility and sustainability.”







1Q 2025 Outlook







For the first quarter of 2025, management expects revenues in the range of $710 million +/- $20 million and a gross profit margin in the range of 19.0% +/- 50 basis points, including the negative impact of approximately of 175-200 basis points related to Newport.







A conference call to discuss Vishay's fourth quarter financial results is scheduled for Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET.





https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8ebcbdf5aaea4c50833bdc15cc86f02a





. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.





A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at



http://ir.vishay.com



.





There will be a replay of the conference call available on the Investor Relations website approximately one hour following the call and will remain available for 30 days.







Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech®. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH).



The DNA of tech®.



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at



www.Vishay.com



.





This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.





Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including forecasted revenues and margins, capital investment, capacity expansion, market trends, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions such as "intend," "suggest," "guide," "will," "expect," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand (including due to political, economic, and health instability and military conflicts and hostilities); delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; that the Newport wafer fab will not be integrated successfully into the Company’s overall business; that the expected benefits of the acquisition may not be realized; that the fab’s standards, procedures and controls will not be brought into conformance within the Company’s operation; difficulties in transitioning and retaining fab employees following the acquisition; difficulties in consolidating facilities and transferring processes and know-how; the diversion of our management’s attention from the management of our current business; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.









Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.





Peter Henrici





Executive Vice President, Corporate Development





+1-610-644-1300





























VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.





















Summary of Operations





















(In thousands, except per share amounts)













































Years ended













December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023













(unaudited)





































Net revenues





$





2,937,587













$





3,402,045













Costs of products sold









2,311,295

















2,427,552













Gross profit









626,292

















974,493













Gross margin









21.3%

















28.6%

































Selling, general, and administrative expenses









513,564

















488,349













Restructuring and severance costs









40,614

















-













Impairment of goodwill









66,487

















-













Operating income









5,627

















486,144













Operating margin









0.2%

















14.3%

































Other income (expense):





















Interest expense









(27,480





)













(25,131





)









Loss on early extinguishment of debt









-

















(18,874





)









Other









19,464

















25,263













Total other income (expense) - net









(8,016





)













(18,742





)





























Income (loss) before taxes









(2,389





)













467,402

































Income tax expense









27,366

















141,889

































Net earnings (loss)









(29,755





)













325,513

































Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests









1,395

















1,693

































Net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders





$





(31,150





)









$





323,820

































Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders





$





(0.23





)









$





2.32

































Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders





$





(0.23





)









$





2.31

































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic









136,964

















139,447

































Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted









136,964

















140,246

































Cash dividends per share





$





0.40













$





0.40













































VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.





























Summary of Operations





























(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)





























































Fiscal quarters ended













December 31, 2024









September 28, 2024









December 31, 2023





































Net revenues





$





714,716













$





735,353













$





785,236













Costs of products sold









572,584

















584,470

















584,572













Gross profit









142,132

















150,883

















200,664













Gross margin









19.9%

















20.5%

















25.6%









































Selling, general, and administrative expenses









132,330

















128,545

















122,834













Restructuring and severance costs









-

















40,614

















-













Impairment of goodwill









66,487

















-

















-













Operating income (loss)









(56,685





)













(18,276





)













77,830













Operating margin









-7.9%

















-2.5%

















9.9%









































Other income (expense):





























Interest expense









(7,731





)













(6,596





)













(6,454





)









Other









5,563

















803

















9,268













Total other income (expense) - net









(2,168





)













(5,793





)













2,814









































Income (loss) before taxes









(58,853





)













(24,069





)













80,644









































Income tax expense (benefit)









7,232

















(5,076





)













28,690









































Net earnings (loss)









(66,085





)













(18,993





)













51,954









































Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests









223

















306

















482









































Net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders





$





(66,308





)









$





(19,299





)









$





51,472









































Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders





$





(0.49





)









$





(0.14





)









$





0.37









































Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders





$





(0.49





)









$





(0.14





)









$





0.37









































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic









136,050

















136,793

















138,318









































Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted









136,050

















136,793

















139,266









































Cash dividends per share





$





0.10













$





0.10













$





0.10





















































VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.





















Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets





















(In thousands)













































December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023













(Unaudited)

















Assets





















Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





590,286













$





972,719













Short-term investments









16,130

















35,808













Accounts receivable, net









401,901

















426,674













Inventories:





















Finished goods









175,176

















167,083













Work in process









296,393

















267,339













Raw materials









217,812

















213,098













Total inventories









689,381

















647,520

































Prepaid expenses and other current assets









217,809

















214,443













Total current assets









1,915,507

















2,297,164

































Property and equipment, at cost:





















Land









84,124

















77,006













Buildings and improvements









766,058

















719,387













Machinery and equipment









3,259,213

















3,053,868













Construction in progress









367,564

















290,593













Allowance for depreciation









(2,931,221





)













(2,846,208





)

















1,545,738

















1,294,646

































Right of use assets









117,953

















126,829













Deferred income taxes









159,769

















137,394













Goodwill









179,005

















201,416













Other intangible assets, net









87,223

















72,333













Other assets









105,501

















110,141













Total assets





$





4,110,696













$





4,239,923













































VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.





















Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)

















(In thousands)













































December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023













(Unaudited)





































Liabilities and equity





















Current liabilities:





















Trade accounts payable





$





216,313













$





191,002













Payroll and related expenses









137,101

















161,940













Lease liabilities









25,901

















26,485













Other accrued expenses









264,471

















239,350













Income taxes









64,562

















73,098













Total current liabilities









708,348

















691,875

































Long-term debt less current portion









905,019

















818,188













U.S. transition tax payable









-

















47,027













Deferred income taxes









96,363

















95,776













Long-term lease liabilities









94,218

















102,830













Other liabilities









104,086

















87,918













Accrued pension and other postretirement costs









173,700

















195,503













Total liabilities









2,081,734

















2,039,117

































Equity:





















Vishay stockholders' equity





















Common stock









13,361

















13,319













Class B convertible common stock









1,210

















1,210













Capital in excess of par value









1,306,245

















1,291,499













Retained earnings









955,500

















1,041,372













Treasury stock (at cost)









(212,062





)













(161,656





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









(35,292





)













10,337













Total Vishay stockholders' equity









2,028,962

















2,196,081













Noncontrolling interests









-

















4,725













Total equity









2,028,962

















2,200,806













Total liabilities and equity





$





4,110,696













$





4,239,923













































VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.





















Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows





















(In thousands)

















Years ended













December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023













(unaudited)

















Operating activities





















Net earnings (loss)





$





(29,755





)









$





325,513













Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization









210,645

















184,373













Gain on disposal of property and equipment









(1,969





)













(554





)









Inventory write-offs for obsolescence









37,245

















37,426













Impairment of goodwill









66,487

















-













Pensions and other postretirement benefits, net of contributions









(6,036





)













(9,559





)









Stock compensation expense









20,921

















16,532













Loss on early extinguishment of debt









-

















18,874













Deferred income taxes









(23,514





)













36,783













Other









20,416

















9,442













Change in U.S. transition tax liability









(37,622





)













(27,670





)









Change in repatriation tax liability









(15,000





)













(63,600





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities









(68,116





)













(161,857





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









173,702

















365,703

































Investing activities





















Capital expenditures









(320,079





)













(329,410





)









Proceeds from sale of property and equipment









3,015

















1,156













Purchase of and deposits for businesses, net of cash acquired









(216,024





)













(13,753





)









Purchase of short-term investments









(145,327





)













(117,523





)









Maturity of short-term investments









164,983

















387,898













Other investing activities









970

















(1,219





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(512,462





)













(72,851





)





























Financing activities





















Proceeds from long-term borrowings









-

















750,000













Repurchase of convertible senior notes due 2025









(52,960





)













(386,745





)









Net proceeds (payments) on revolving credit facility









136,000

















(42,000





)









Debt issuance and amendment costs









(1,062





)













(26,823





)









Cash paid for capped call









-

















(94,200





)









Dividends paid to common stockholders









(49,833





)













(50,787





)









Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders









(4,839





)













(4,839





)









Repurchase of common stock held in treasury









(50,406





)













(78,684





)









Distributions to noncontrolling interests









(2,500





)













(867





)









Acquisition of noncontrolling interests









(5,500





)













-













Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards









(4,303





)













(3,994





)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









(35,403





)













61,061













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









(8,270





)













7,981

































Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









(382,433





)













361,894

































Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









972,719

















610,825













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period





$





590,286













$





972,719













































VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.













































Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share













































(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)

















































Fiscal quarters ended









Years ended













December 31, 2024









September 28, 2024









December 31, 2023









December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023





















































GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders





$





(66,308





)









$





(19,299





)









$





51,472









$





(31,150





)









$





323,820



























































Reconciling items affecting operating income:















































Impairment of goodwill





$





66,487













$





-













$





-









$





66,487













$





-













Restructuring and severance costs









-

















40,614

















-













40,614

















-



























































Reconciling items affecting other income (expense):















































Loss on early extinguishment of debt





$





-













$





-













$





-









$





-













$





18,874



























































Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit):















































Tax effects of pre-tax items above





$





-













$





(10,299





)









$





-









$





(10,299





)









$





(498





)





















































Adjusted net earnings





$





179













$





11,016













$





51,472









$





65,652













$





342,196

























































Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding









136,883

















137,558

















139,266













137,741

















140,246

























































Adjusted earnings per diluted share





$





0.00













$





0.08













$





0.37









$





0.48













$





2.44





































































VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.













































Reconciliation of Free Cash













































(Unaudited - In thousands)

















































Fiscal quarters ended









Years ended













December 31, 2024









September 28, 2024









December 31, 2023









December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023









Net cash provided by operating activities





$





67,656













$





50,565

















6,268













$





173,702













$





365,703













Proceeds from sale of property and equipment









1,618

















132

















122

















3,015

















1,156













Less: Capital expenditures









(144,904





)













(59,527





)













(145,331





)













(320,079





)













(329,410





)









Free cash





$





(75,630





)









$





(8,830





)









$





(138,941





)









$





(143,362





)









$





37,449





































































VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.













































Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA













































(Unaudited - In thousands)

















































Fiscal quarters ended









Years ended













December 31, 2024









September 28, 2024









December 31, 2023









December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023





















































GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders





$





(66,308





)









$





(19,299





)









$





51,472













$





(31,150





)









$





323,820













Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests









223

















306

















482

















1,395

















1,693













Net earnings (loss)





$





(66,085





)









$





(18,993





)









$





51,954













$





(29,755





)









$





325,513

























































Interest expense





$





7,731













$





6,596













$





6,454













$





27,480













$





25,131













Interest income









(4,533





)













(5,230





)













(9,934





)













(25,479





)













(31,353





)









Income taxes









7,232

















(5,076





)













28,690

















27,366

















141,889













Depreciation and amortization









55,373

















53,595

















50,463

















210,645

















184,373













EBITDA





$





(282





)









$





30,892













$





127,627













$





210,257













$





645,553



























































Reconciling items















































Impairment of goodwill





$





66,487













$





-













$





-













$





66,487













$





-













Restructuring and severance costs









-

















40,614

















-

















40,614

















-













Loss on early extinguishment of debt









-

















-

















-

















-

















18,874

























































Adjusted EBITDA





$





66,205













$





71,506













$





127,627













$





317,358













$





664,427

























































Adjusted EBITDA margin**









9.3%

















9.7%

















16.3%

















10.8%

















19.5%

























































** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues











































