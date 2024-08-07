Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Q2 Profit Falls, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $23.533 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $95.038 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.9% to $741.239 million from $892.110 million last year.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $23.533 Mln. vs. $95.038 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.17 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $741.239 Mln vs. $892.110 Mln last year.

