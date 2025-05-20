Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Declares $0.10 Dividend Per Share for Common Stock

Vishay Intertechnology declared a $0.10 dividend per share, payable June 27, 2025, to shareholders recorded by June 18, 2025.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.10 per share for both common and Class B common stock, set to be paid on June 27, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 18, 2025. Future dividends will require Board approval. Vishay is a leading manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive components, serving a wide range of markets including automotive and aerospace. The company highlights the potential variability in future dividend declarations due to various risks and uncertainties, which are detailed in their filings with the SEC.

Potential Positives

Declaration of a $0.10 per share dividend demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment is a positive indicator of the company's financial health and stability.

This marks a continued effort by Vishay Intertechnology to engage with investors and maintain shareholder confidence.

Potential Negatives

Declaration of a low dividend of $0.10 per share may signal limited cash flow or financial challenges, potentially disappointing investors seeking higher returns.

Future dividends are subject to Board approval, introducing uncertainty regarding ongoing shareholder returns and potential financial instability.

The extensive list of risks mentioned in the forward-looking statements highlights vulnerabilities the company faces, which could deter investor confidence.

FAQ

When is the next Vishay dividend payment?

The next dividend payment is scheduled for June 27, 2025.

What is the amount of the declared dividend?

The declared dividend is $0.10 per share of common stock and Class B common stock.

Who is eligible for the dividend payout?

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 18, 2025, are eligible for the payout.

Are future dividends guaranteed by Vishay?

Future dividends will be subject to Board approval and are not guaranteed.

Where can I find more information about Vishay?

More information about Vishay can be found at www.vishay.com.

$VSH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VSH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VSH Insider Trading Activity

$VSH insiders have traded $VSH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC ZANDMAN (ExecChairman & Chief Bus Dev) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,535 shares for an estimated $798,929 .

. JOHN MALVISI purchased 8,929 shares for an estimated $201,795

MICHAEL J CODY sold 8,748 shares for an estimated $159,913

ROY SHOSHANI (EVP, COO Semiconductors & CTO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $149,525

JOEL SMEJKAL (President and CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $146,958

MICHAEL SHAMUS O'SULLIVAN (EVP Chief Admin & LegalOfficer) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $37,212

DAVID MCCONNELL (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $29,380

PETER HENRICI (EVP - Corporate Development) purchased 1,430 shares for an estimated $21,031

ROBERT BARRETT II HACKETT (SVP Global HR) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $14,750

DAVID L TOMLINSON (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $14,400

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $VSH stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MALVERN, Pa., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:





VSH





), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock and Class B common stock, to be paid June 27, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business June 18, 2025. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.







About Vishay







Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide,



Vishay is The DNA of tech.®



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at



www.vishay.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future cash dividends on its common stock and Class B common stock are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “to be,” "will be," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand due to political, economic, and health instability and military conflicts and hostilities; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









Contact:





Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.





Peter Henrici





Executive Vice President, Corporate Development





+1-610-644-1300



