Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.004 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $23.533 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $762.250 million from $741.239 million last year.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.004 Mln. vs. $23.533 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $762.250 Mln vs. $741.239 Mln last year.

For the second quarter, the company posted adjusted loss of $9.289 million, or $0.07 per share, compared with a profit of $23.533 million, or $0.17 per share, a year ago.

Looking ahead, for the third quarter, Vishay expects revenue of $775 million +/- $20 million and a gross profit margin in the range of 19.7% +/- 50 basis points, including the negative impact of around 160 to 185 basis points from the addition of Newport.

