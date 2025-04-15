Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. to Announce Fiscal Q1 2025 Results on May 7, 2025

Vishay Intertechnology will report Q1 2025 results on May 7, followed by a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will announce its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 29, 2025, on May 7, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET, with participants required to pre-register for a dial-in number and unique PIN. The call will also be available via a live audio webcast and subsequently as a replay for 30 days on the company's Investor Relations website. Vishay is a major manufacturer of semiconductor and passive electronic components, serving various markets, and is listed on the NYSE as VSH.

Vishay Intertechnology will release its fiscal first quarter results, providing transparency and an opportunity for investors to assess company performance.

The scheduled conference call allows direct interaction between company executives and investors, fostering shareholder engagement.

The availability of a live audio webcast and a recorded replay demonstrates a commitment to accessibility and communication with stakeholders.

Being a Fortune 1,000 Company and a significant player in multiple high-tech sectors highlights Vishay's robust market position and potential for growth.

None

When will Vishay release its fiscal first quarter results?

Vishay will release its fiscal first quarter results on May 7, 2025, before the NYSE opens.

What time is the conference call for Vishay's financial results?

The conference call is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. ET on May 7, 2025.

How can I participate in Vishay's conference call?

To participate, pre-register at the provided link to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN.

Where can I find the live webcast of the conference call?

The live audio webcast will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of Vishay's website.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available approximately one hour after the call for 30 days on the website.

$VSH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VSH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.

$VSH Insider Trading Activity

$VSH insiders have traded $VSH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC ZANDMAN (ExecChairman & Chief Bus Dev) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,535 shares for an estimated $798,929 .

. JOHN MALVISI purchased 8,929 shares for an estimated $201,795

MICHAEL J CODY sold 8,748 shares for an estimated $159,913

$VSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $VSH stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MALVERN, Pa., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), will release its results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 29, 2025, before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.





A conference call to discuss Vishay’s first quarter financial results is scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the live conference call, please pre-register at





https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5b9245def09d4423aad8a7d7a5526751







Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.





A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.





There will be a replay of the conference call available on the Investor Relations website approximately one hour following the call and will remain available for 30 days.







About Vishay







Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is



The DNA of tech





®



. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at



www.Vishay.com



The DNA of tech







is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.







Contact:





Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.





Peter Henrici





Executive Vice President – Corporate Development





+1-610-644-1300



