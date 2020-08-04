Vishay Intertechnology Guides Q3 Revenues Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, semiconductor maker Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) provided revenue guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, above estimates, as recovering sales to automotive customers will compensate expected lower sales to Vishay's distribution partners.

For the third quarter, the company expects revenues in a range of $580 million to $620 million and gross margins of 22.8 percent plus/minus 70 basis points.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $578.29 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.