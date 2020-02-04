Markets
Vishay Intertechnology Guides Q1 Revenues In Line With View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, semiconductor maker Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) provided revenue guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, while it expects a further inventory reduction in the supply chain.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenues in a range of $605 million to $645 million and gross margins of 24 percent plus/minus 70 basis points at fourth quarter exchange rates.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $605.76 million for the quarter.

