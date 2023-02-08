Vishay Intertechnology Guides Q1 Revenues In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, semiconductor maker Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) provided revenue guidance for the first quarter, in line with analysts' estimates.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenues in a range of $825 million to $865 million and gross margins of 28.0 percent plus/minus 50 basis points.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $882.67 million for the quarter.

