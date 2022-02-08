Vishay Intertechnology Guides Q1 Revenues In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, semiconductor maker Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) provided revenue guidance for the first quarter, in line with analysts' estimates.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenues in a range of $820 million to $860 million and gross margins of 27.3 percent plus/minus 50 basis points.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $821.60 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.