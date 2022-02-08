Markets
VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Guides Q1 Revenues In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, semiconductor maker Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) provided revenue guidance for the first quarter, in line with analysts' estimates.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenues in a range of $820 million to $860 million and gross margins of 27.3 percent plus/minus 50 basis points.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $821.60 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VSH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular