Vishay Intertechnology Guides Q1 Revenues Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, semiconductor maker Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) provided revenue guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, above estimates.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenues in a range of $705 million to $745 million and gross margins of 25.0 percent plus/minus 60 basis points.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $673.61 million for the quarter.

