Vishay Intertechnology Expands D2TO35 Series with New AEC-Q200 Qualified Thick Film Power Resistor Offering Enhanced Pulse Absorption

Vishay announces a new AEC-Q200 qualified power resistor with enhanced pulse absorption and high-temperature operation for various applications.

Quiver AI Summary

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has introduced a new AEC-Q200 qualified power resistor, the D2TO35H, extending its D2TO35 series. This device, housed in the TO-263 (D²PAK) package, features enhanced pulse absorption capabilities of up to 15 J/0.1 s and offers a high power dissipation of 35 W at 25 °C. With a unique design that improves energy absorption by 30% compared to standard models, the D2TO35H enhances stability in high-stress environments, thus improving overall system reliability while minimizing component count for cost-effective solutions. It operates in temperatures up to 175 °C, supports a wide resistance range from 1 Ω to 14 kΩ, and is suitable for various applications including control systems and automotive technology. Samples and production units are available now, with a lead time of 10 weeks.

Potential Positives

Introduction of a new AEC-Q200 qualified power resistor that enhances product safety and reliability in automotive applications.

30% higher energy absorption capability compared to the standard model, improving performance in high-stress environments.

Designed to save board space and reduce overall solution costs, appealing to manufacturers looking for efficient components.

Broad application range, making it suitable for various industries including automotive, industrial, and military markets, potentially expanding market reach.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the D2TO35H device by Vishay Intertechnology?

The D2TO35H is an AEC-Q200 qualified thick film power resistor with high pulse absorption and reliability in harsh environments.

What are the key features of the D2TO35H resistor?

This resistor offers 35 W power dissipation, 15 J pulse absorption, 30% higher energy absorption, and operation up to +175 °C.

Where can the D2TO35H be used?

The D2TO35H is suitable for BMS, EVs, industrial motor drives, agricultural vehicles, and military applications.

What benefits does the D2TO35H provide for system design?

It reduces component count, saves board space, simplifies layouts, and improves system reliability in high stress conditions.

How can I obtain samples of the D2TO35H?

Samples and production quantities are available now with a lead time of 10 weeks from Vishay Intertechnology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VSH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VSH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VSH Insider Trading Activity

$VSH insiders have traded $VSH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC ZANDMAN (ExecChairman & Chief Bus Dev) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,535 shares for an estimated $798,929 .

. JOHN MALVISI purchased 8,929 shares for an estimated $201,795

MICHAEL J CODY sold 8,748 shares for an estimated $159,913

ROY SHOSHANI (EVP, COO Semiconductors & CTO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $149,525

JOEL SMEJKAL (President and CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $146,958

MICHAEL SHAMUS O'SULLIVAN (EVP Chief Admin & LegalOfficer) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $37,212

DAVID MCCONNELL (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $29,380

PETER HENRICI (EVP - Corporate Development) purchased 1,430 shares for an estimated $21,031

ROBERT BARRETT II HACKETT (SVP Global HR) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $14,750

DAVID L TOMLINSON (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $14,400

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $VSH stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MALVERN, Pa., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that it has extended its D2TO35 series of surface-mount thick film power resistors with a new AEC-Q200 qualified device that delivers higher pulse absorption up to 15 J/0.1 s. Offered in the TO-263 (D²PAK) package, the Vishay Sfernice



D2TO35H



provides high power dissipation of 35 W at a +25 °C case temperature.





The Automotive Grade device released today features a unique design that provides 30 % higher energy absorption than the standard D2TO35 resistor for enhanced protection against short transient pulses. The result is more stable operation in high stress environments, reducing the risk of failure and improving overall system reliability while requiring fewer components to save board space, simplify layouts, and reduce overall solution costs.





The D2TO35H offers high temperature operation to +175 °C; a broad range of resistance values from 1 Ω to 14 kΩ, with tolerances down to ± 2 %; and thermal resistance of 4.28 °C/W. The device will serve as the active discharge, discharge, or precharge resistor for controls, 48 V board nets, BMS, fuel cells, and on-board chargers for HEVs, EVs, and low speed electric vehicles; energy monitoring and metering systems; agricultural vehicles and farm equipment; industrial motor drives, welding equipment, and power tools; and military weapons guidance systems.





The RoHS-compliant resistor offers a non-inductive design and is solder reflow secure at 270 °C/10 s.





Samples and production quantities of the D2TO35H are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks.





Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is



The DNA of tech.





®



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at



www.Vishay.com



.







The DNA of tech





®



is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.







Vishay on Facebook:





http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology









Vishay Twitter feed:





http://twitter.com/vishayindust









Link to product photo:









https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720326058551









Link to datasheet:









http://www.vishay.com/ppg?51089



(D2TO35H)







For more information please contact:







Vishay Intertechnology





Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400







peter.henrici@vishay.com







or





Redpines





Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233







bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.