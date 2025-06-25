Vishay Intertechnology Expands CHA Series with New AEC-Q200 Qualified 0402 Thin Film Chip Resistors

Vishay expands CHA series resistors with new AEC-Q200 qualified 0402 devices for high-frequency applications in various industries.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has expanded its CHA series of AEC-Q200 qualified thin film chip resistors by introducing new devices in the 0402 case size, which are designed for various high-performance applications including automotive, telecom, medical, and military uses. The CHA0402 resistors are available with resistance values ranging from 10 Ω to 500 Ω and can handle high frequencies up to 50 GHz, making them suitable for advanced systems like ADAS, LIDAR, and 5G telecommunications. These resistors maintain high performance under harsh conditions and have a rated power of 300 mW at +70 °C, along with a temperature coefficient of ± 100 ppm/°C. The devices are RoHS-compliant and come in various packaging options, with samples and production units currently available, though lead times are 20 weeks.

Vishay has expanded its AEC-Q200 qualified CHA series with new 0402 case size resistors, enhancing its product lineup for high-frequency applications.

The CHA0402 resistors offer high frequency performance up to 50 GHz, making them suitable for advanced sectors like automotive ADAS, LIDAR, and 5G telecommunications.

Integration of S-parameter data and 3D models for electronic simulation streamlines development processes for customers, potentially reducing time and costs associated with product development.

Vishay's commitment to environmental standards is reinforced by the RoHS-compliance, halogen-free, and Vishay Green certification of the CHA0402 resistors.

Long lead times of 20 weeks for samples and production quantities could deter potential customers and impact sales negatively.

What is the new product announced by Vishay Intertechnology?

Vishay announced the expansion of its CHA series with new 0402 case size thin film chip resistors.

What are the key applications for CHA0402 resistors?

CHA0402 resistors are ideal for automotive, telecom, medical, space, avionics, and military applications.

What are the resistance values offered by CHA0402 resistors?

CHA0402 resistors are available with resistance values ranging from 10 Ω to 500 Ω.

How do CHA0402 resistors perform at high frequencies?

They provide high frequency performance up to 50 GHz and maintain stability under extreme conditions.

Where can I find the datasheet for CHA0402 resistors?

The datasheet for CHA0402 resistors is available at http://www.vishay.com/ppg?53086.

MALVERN, Pa., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that it has expanded its



CHA series



of AEC-Q200 qualified thin film chip resistors with new devices in the 0402 case size. Available with a wide range of resistance values from 10 Ω to 500 Ω, CHA0402 resistors provide high frequency performance up to 50 GHz for automotive, telecom, medical, space, avionics, and military applications.





Now available in the 02016 and 0402 case sizes, CHA series devices offer very low internal reactance and exhibit behavior close to a pure resistor over their large frequency range, with a nearly flat Z/R curve to 70 GHz and 50 GHz, respectively. The microwave resistors maintain their high frequency stability even after the most stressful AEC-Q200 tests — validated by their ΔR and Z/R measurements — guaranteeing high performance under harsh environmental conditions.





The CHA series is ideal for automotive ADAS, LIDAR, connectivity, and 4D radar systems; LEO satellites and space communication systems; X-ray, MRI, and CAT scan machines; 5G / 6G telecommunications equipment, base stations, and repeaters; military guidance and telemetry systems; drones; and RF antennas. For these applications, the CHA0402 resistors provide limiting voltage of 37 V, rated power of 300 mW at +70 °C, and a temperature coefficient of ± 100 ppm/°C, with ± 50 ppm/°C available on request.





To reduce development time and costs, the devices’ S-parameter data is available for electronic simulation, in addition to 3D models for Ansys® HFSS™, Modelithics Microwave Global Models™ (PCB and pad-scalable), and design kits. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the resistors are offered in waffle pack and tape and reel packaging.





Samples and production quantities of the CHA0402 resistors are available now, with lead times of 20 weeks.





Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is



The DNA of tech.





®



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at



www.Vishay.com



.







The DNA of tech





®



is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.







