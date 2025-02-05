News & Insights

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY Earnings Results: $VSH Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 05, 2025 — 07:55 am EST

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY ($VSH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.00 per share, missing estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $714,720,000, missing estimates of $728,725,100 by $-14,005,100.

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY Insider Trading Activity

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY insiders have traded $VSH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARC ZANDMAN (ExecChairman & Chief Bus Dev) sold 20,359 shares for an estimated $340,198
  • JOHN MALVISI purchased 8,929 shares for an estimated $201,795
  • MICHAEL J CODY sold 8,748 shares for an estimated $159,913

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

