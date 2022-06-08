Vishay Intertechnology Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VSH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.19, changing hands as low as $20.10 per share. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VSH's low point in its 52 week range is $17.57 per share, with $23.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.18.

