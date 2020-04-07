Vishay Expands Thin Film Capacity With ThermaWick THJP Launch

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH recently rolled out ThermaWick THJP series surface-mount thermal jumper chip, in a bid to strengthen its thin film capacity.



Notably, the new chip features electrically isolated thermal conductor and terminations. The chip offers high thermal conductivity aluminum nitride substrate (AlN) substrate of 170 W/m°K.



Further, the latest chip is well equipped to bring down the capacitance to 0.07 pF. Moreover, it helps in reducing the temperature of connected components by over 25%.



The company strives to help designers in maintaining the electrical isolation of the device by providing an electrically isolated thermal conductive pathway to a ground plane or heat sink.



With the abovementioned features, the company is likely to gain traction among the high frequency and thermal ladder application developers.

Growth Avenues

The latest move marks the expansion of its surface mount chip portfolio. This, in turn, makes Vishay well-poised to capitalize on the growing demand for surface mount technology worldwide.



We note that the temperature reduction feature of ThermaWick THJP helps in increasing the power handling capability of the devices. Further, it aids in boosting the overall circuit reliance by restricting the impacts of thermal loads on adjacent devices.



The new surface mount chip is ideal for power supplies and converters, filters, synthesizers, RF amplifiers, switch mode power supplies and, pin and laser diodes.



We believe that all these benefits will help Vishay in rapidly penetrating into the booming surface mount technology market, which as per a MarketsandMarkets report, is expected to reach $5.42 billion by 2022.



Buoyant demand electric vehicles and advanced consumer electrical products are boosting the adoption rate for surface mount technology.



Expanding Product Portfolio



The latest launch bodes well for Vishay’s continued focus toward innovation and expansion of product portfolio. This is likely to boost the performance of the company’s optoelectronics product segment, which in turn will drive the top line.



Apart from ThermaWick THJP, Vishay recently unveiled VOMA618A, which is an Automotive Grade phototransistor optocoupler. It is capable of saving energy in automotive and high reliability applications by combining a high current transfer ratio range from 50% to 600% with a low forward current of 1 mA in the compact SOP-4 mini-flat package.



Further, the company introduced rolled out IHDM-1008BC-3A, which is an IHDM Automotive Grade edge-wound, through-hole inductor which offers stable inductance and saturation over a demanding operating temperature range from -40°C to +180°C.



We believe that strengthening product portfolio is a key growth driver for the company. This continues to help Vishay in expanding customer base and enhancing end-market performance.



However, weak demand from distributors due to high level of inventories in the supply chain remains a major concern. Further, inventory destocking is a headwind.



