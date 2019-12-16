Vishay Expands Passive Component Offerings With New Inductors

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH is leaving no stone unturned to expand passive electronic components portfolio by focusing on inductor offerings.



The unveiling of IHDF-1300AE-10, a through-hole inductor comprised of an edge-wound coil, by the company is testament to the same.



Notably, the new product features low loss ferrite core for high performance designs with minimal AC power losses. Moreover, it is well-equipped to operate over a temperature range of -55 °C to +125 °C with low AC and DC power losses and excellent heat dissipation.



Further, it provides high rated current performance as it delivers low DCR losses. The new inductor is also ideal for mechanical shock and vibration owing to its low-profile package.



The company with IHDF-1300AE-10 aims to minimize losses and improve rated current performance for increased efficiency in industrial and military applications.



Inductor Market Holds Promise



Vishay is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing proliferation of applications related to passive electronic components devices and increasing demand for sophisticated electronic components designs.



Further, its expanding inductor portfolio will benefit from the emerging need for conservation of energy in the form of magnetic field especially in industries like power, automotive, consumer electronics, military & defense and RF & telecommunication.



Per a report from Mordor Intelligence, the global inductor market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.5% to hit $5.3 billion by 2024 over a period of 2019-2024.



According to a report from Maximize Market Research, the market is expected to reach $4.98 billion by 2026 by witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% between 2018 and 2026.



Vishay is likely to penetrate rapidly into this market on the back of its new IHDF edge-wound inductor, which is capable of delivering saturation current up to 230 A. This feature makes it ideal for inverters, motor and switching noise suppression, high temperature applications, military defense systems, high power switchmode power supplies in high current and DC/DC converters.

Expanding Inductor Offering

Apart from the latest move, Vishay recently rolled out three new commercial IHLP low profile, high current inductors namely – IHLP-1212AZ-51, IHLP-1212AB-51 and IHLP-1212BZ-51.



These are high current inductors are capable of saving space in computer and telecom applications. Moreover, these inductors are ideal for notebooks, desktops, and servers, high current power supplies, distributed power systems and FPGAs.



Further, the company unveiled three commercial inductors — IHLP-1212AZ-01, IHLP-1212AB-01 and IHLP-1212BZ-01 — that are also capable of saving space in computer and telecom applications.



We believe the above-mentioned strong endeavors are likely to expand presence in the passive electronic components space.



