Vishay Boosts Reach in Photodiode Market With Latest Launches

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH rolled out two surface-mount Automotive Grade silicon PIN photodiodes namely VEMD4010X01 and VEMD4110X01.



Notably, both diodes are halogen-free and RoHS-compliant. Further, they offer 910 nm wavelengths of peak sensitivity and a wide temperature range of -40 °C to +110 °C.



Also, they provide a moisture sensitivity level of 3 and fast response times with ± 60° angles of half-sensitivity.



Additionally, VEMD4010X01 provides a wide sensitivity range from 550 nm to 1040 nm for visible and near-infrared radiation detection.



Further, VEMD4110X01 is likely to gain solid traction across 740 nm to 1040 nm infrared applications on the back of its daylight-blocking filter.

Benefits of the Move

According to a report from Zion Market Research, the photodiode sensor market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% between 2020 and 2026.



The rising demand for photodiode sensors in consumer electronics remains the key growth driver of the market. Further, the growing proliferation of smartphones worldwide remains a major positive.



We believe the latest move, which has bolstered Vishay’s photodiode offerings, is expected to strengthen its footprint in the global photodiode market.



Further, the launch of VEMD4010X01 and VEMD4110X01 makes Vishay well-poised to gain traction among high-speed photodetector, photo interrupters and automotive sensor applications.



Consequently, the latest move is expected to contribute well to top-line growth of the company.

Expanding Discrete Semiconductor Portfolio

We note that the recent launches bode well for Vishay’s strong efforts toward expanding its portfolio of discrete semiconductors.



Apart from the latest move, the company recently unveiled a 200 V n-channel MOSFET called SiSS94DN, which is well-equipped to deliver industry-low typical on-resistance of 61 mΩ at 10 V in the 3.3 mm by 3.3 mm thermally enhanced PowerPAK 1212-8S package.



Further, the introduction of SiRA99DP, which is a -30 V p-channel power MOSFET remains noteworthy. It helps in reducing voltage drops and minimizing conduction power losses to enable higher power density.



All the above-mentioned endeavors are expected to bolster Vishay’s presence in the discrete semiconductor space.



Moreover, strengthening the product portfolio will continue to help the company in expanding the customer base and enhancing end-market performance.

