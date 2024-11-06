News & Insights

Vishay to acquire Birkelback for EUR 17M

November 06, 2024 — 07:51 am EST

Vishay (VSH) Intertechnology has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Birkelbach Kondensatortechnik and certain related assets for approximately EUR 17 million. Based in Erndtebrueck, Germany, Birkelbach is a manufacturer of metalized technical films for capacitor dielectrics. The all-cash transaction is expected to close before December 31, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

