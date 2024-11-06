Vishay to acquire Birkelback for EUR 17M

Vishay (VSH) Intertechnology has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Birkelbach Kondensatortechnik and certain related assets for approximately EUR 17 million. Based in Erndtebrueck, Germany, Birkelbach is a manufacturer of metalized technical films for capacitor dielectrics. The all-cash transaction is expected to close before December 31, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VSH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.