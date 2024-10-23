News & Insights

Viscofan Reports Growth and Strategic Acquisitions in 2024

October 23, 2024 — 11:57 am EDT

Viscofan (ES:VIS) has released an update.

Viscofan reported a 2.5% increase in turnover and an 18.3% rise in EBITDA for the first three quarters of 2024, driven by improved casing volumes and strategic acquisitions in Brazil. Despite a slight dip in net results due to exchange rate issues, the company reduced its net bank debt significantly and completed key strategic milestones, including a factory in Thailand and expanding its product portfolio. Viscofan aims for 6% to 8% EBITDA growth and 8% to 10% net result growth, showcasing strong operational performance amid challenging conditions.

