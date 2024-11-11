News & Insights

Viscofan Offers Flexible Dividend Options for 2024

November 11, 2024 — 12:30 pm EST

Viscofan (ES:VIS) has released an update.

Viscofan has announced the implementation of its optional dividend system, “Viscofan Flexible Compensation,” for the 2024 financial year. Shareholders have the flexibility to choose between receiving new shares, transferring their allocation rights, or opting for cash compensation. The company anticipates a gross interim dividend of at least 1.40 euros per share, making it an attractive option for investors.

