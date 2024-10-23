News & Insights

Stocks

Viscofan Launches New Share Buyback Program

October 23, 2024 — 11:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Viscofan (ES:VIS) has released an update.

Viscofan has announced a new share buyback program aimed at reducing its share capital to prevent shareholder dilution during its flexible remuneration scheme. The company plans to invest up to 30 million euros to acquire a maximum of 500,000 shares, representing about 1.075% of its share capital. The buyback will run from October 24 to December 31, 2024, with purchases made at market price.

For further insights into ES:VIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.