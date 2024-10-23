Viscofan Launches New Share Buyback Program

Viscofan (ES:VIS) has released an update.

Viscofan has announced a new share buyback program aimed at reducing its share capital to prevent shareholder dilution during its flexible remuneration scheme. The company plans to invest up to 30 million euros to acquire a maximum of 500,000 shares, representing about 1.075% of its share capital. The buyback will run from October 24 to December 31, 2024, with purchases made at market price.

