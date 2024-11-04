Viscofan Enhances Shareholder Value Through Buyback Program

Viscofan (ES:VIS) has released an update.

Viscofan has executed a share buyback program, purchasing a total of 44,757 shares between October 28 and November 1, 2024. This move highlights the company’s strategic approach to managing its capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. The transactions were conducted at various prices, reflecting Viscofan’s commitment to optimizing its share portfolio.

