Visa's quarterly profit rises as holiday shopping powers spending

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Visa V.N reported a 8% rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, as the world's largest payments processor benefited from more customers swiping their credit cards for big purchases during the holiday shopping season and hitting the road.

On an adjusted basis, the company's net income rose to $4.9 billion, or $2.41 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $4.58 billion, or $2.18 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru)

