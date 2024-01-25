News & Insights

Visa's quarterly profit rises as holiday shopping powers spending

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM ZMEYEV

January 25, 2024 — 04:08 pm EST

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Visa V.N reported a 8% rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, as the world's largest payments processor benefited from more customers swiping their credit cards for big purchases during the holiday shopping season and hitting the road.

On an adjusted basis, the company's net income rose to $4.9 billion, or $2.41 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $4.58 billion, or $2.18 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
