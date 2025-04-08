Visa’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Visa Inc. (V) operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. With a market cap of $581.7 billion, the San Francisco, California-based company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions and offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products, and more.

The financial services giant is expected to report its Q2 earnings on Tuesday, Apr. 22. Ahead of the event, analysts expect V to report an EPS of $2.68 per share, up 6.8% from $2.51 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Its adjusted EPS of $2.75 in the recent quarter surpassed analysts’ expectations by 3.4%, driven by increasing usage and popularity of internet-based financial transactions, e-pay, and other related services, placing the company as the forerunner in the new cashless payment age.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect V to report an adjusted EPS of $11.30, up 12.4% from $10.05 in fiscal 2024. In fiscal 2026, its adjusted EPS is expected to grow 12.7% year-over-year to $12.73.

V stock has soared 12.7% in the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 2.7% fall and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 6.1% surge during the same time frame.

Visa stock surged 2.1% following its Q1 earnings release on Jan. 30. The global payments processor posted revenue of $9.5 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts and increasing 10% year-over-year. Additionally, the company’s non-GAAP net income showcased a modest 11% growth in the period, amounting to $5.5 billion.

The consensus opinion on V stock is highly optimistic, with an overall “Strong Buy” rating. Out of the 36 analysts covering the stock, 28 recommend a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and five suggest a “Hold” rating. Its mean price target of $383.29 indicates a 22.7% upside potential from current price levels.

