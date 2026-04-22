Visa's Q2 Earnings Countdown: Buy the Dip or Wait for the Print?

Visa Inc. V is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 28, 2026, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $3.09 per shareon revenues of $10.7 billion.

The estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings has remained stable over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 11.5%.

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For fiscal 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s revenues is pegged at $44.5 billion, implying a rise of 11.3% year over year. The consensus mark for EPS is pegged at $12.84, suggesting a jump of around 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The payments juggernaut has a robust history of surpassing earnings estimates. It beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 2.1%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Visa Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Visa Inc. price-eps-surprise | Visa Inc. Quote

Q2 Earnings Whispers for Visa

However, our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here.

Visa has an Earnings ESP of -0.03% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping Visa’s Q2 Results

The Zacks Consensus Estimate suggests a 7% increase in total Gross Dollar Volume from the previous year, while our model predicts 7.2% growth. The growing adoption and popularity of digital payment methods are likely to contribute positively to Visa's overall fiscal second-quarter results.

As the company draws revenues as a set percentage of total transaction value every time a customer makes payments with a debit/credit card, higher spending means more revenues in the form of transaction processing fees. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter total processed transactions implies 10% year-over-year growth.

The consensus mark for total payment volumes indicates an 8.6% year-over-year increase. We expect the metric for U.S. operations alone to jump 6.2% year over year. Similarly, our model predicts 16.2% year-over-year growth in Latin America and 16% in CEMEA.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for data processing revenues indicates 12.7% growth in the fiscal second quarter from the year-ago level of $4.7 billion, while our estimate suggests a 14% increase. Similarly, the consensus mark for service revenues suggests 11.7% year-over-year growth, whereas we expect the metric to grow by 11.8% from $4.4 billion.

Furthermore, the consensus estimate for international transaction revenues indicates 9.7% growth from a year ago, whereas our model predicts an 8.1% increase. Continuous growth in cross-border volumes is expected to have supported the metric.

The factors stated above are expected to have positioned Visa for strong year-over-year growth in the fiscal second quarter. However, rising expenses and client incentives (a contra-revenue item) are likely to have partially offset the positive impact of higher volumes.

We expect adjusted total operating expenses for the quarter under review to increase 16.8% year over year due to increased Personnel, Professional Fees, Marketing, and Network and Processing expenses. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for client incentives is pegged at $4.3 billion for the to-be-reported quarter.

Visa Price Performance & Valuation

Visa's stock has declined 11.7% in the year-to-date period. It outperformed the industry’s 15.9% fall butunderperformed the S&P 500’s rise of 3.3%. In comparison, its peers like Mastercard Incorporated MA and American Express Company AXP have decreased 11% and 10%, respectively, during this time.

YTD Price Performance – V, MA, AXP, Industry & S&P 500

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Now, let’s look at the value Visa offers investors at current levels.

The company’s valuation looks somewhat stretched compared with the industry average. Currently, Visa is trading at 22.48X forward 12-month earnings, above the industry’s average of 16.69X.

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In comparison, Mastercard is trading at 25.02X forward 12-month earnings. American Express, on the other hand, is trading at 18.03X, offering a better value at the moment.

How Should You Play Visa Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Visa’s valuation premium has long been tied to its dominance in global payment rails, but that edge is facing growing pressure. Fintech disruptors, real-time payment networks and government-backed domestic systems are challenging traditional fee economics, while stablecoins backed by major retailers could eventually reroute transaction flows. Still, Visa is building new growth levers through its fast-expanding Value-Added Services business, aggressive shareholder returns and a strategy of integrating stablecoins rather than resisting them. However, regulatory scrutiny and potential fee caps remain key overhangs.

That said, the near-term setup appears balanced. Payment volumes, processed transactions and cross-border activity likely remained steady, supported by ongoing digital adoption and regional strength. Growth in data processing and service revenues should also support the top line. However, elevated operating expenses and rising client incentives could weigh on profitability and limit upside. Given the mixed backdrop, investors may be better off waiting for the earnings release before making fresh entry decisions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.