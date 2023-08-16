News & Insights

US Markets
V

Visa's pricing of 'Token' technology under DOJ probe - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

August 16, 2023 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by Pritam Biswas for Reuters ->

Adds more information and background in paragraphs 3, 4; adds disclosure in paragraph 5

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Visa V.N is under investigation by the Department of Justice over allegedly charging retailers more for not using the payment firm's proprietary "tokenization" technolgy, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Visa were down 1.06%, at $237.29 in premarket trading.

The technology swaps sensitive card numbers with tokens that can be exclusively used on a particular device or with a merchant, the report said.

DOJ's probe of Visa began in early 2021 and is investigating if the credit card company uses anti-competitive practices in the debit card market.

Visa and the DOJ did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Pritam.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

V

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.