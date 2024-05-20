Visa's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Visa. Our analysis of options history for Visa (NYSE:V) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $384,872, and 5 were calls, valued at $194,735.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $240.0 to $365.0 for Visa during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Visa's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Visa's whale activity within a strike price range from $240.0 to $365.0 in the last 30 days.

Visa Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $8.9 $8.85 $8.9 $280.00 $107.6K 1.0K 3 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $24.15 $23.95 $24.15 $285.00 $96.6K 23 40 V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $18.45 $17.85 $17.85 $295.00 $71.4K 107 40 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $86.8 $84.85 $86.24 $365.00 $68.9K 7 8 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $67.5 $65.15 $65.9 $240.00 $52.7K 141 12

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2022, it processed over $14 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Visa's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,448,928, the V's price is down by -0.39%, now at $279.0. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days. Expert Opinions on Visa

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $299.8.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Visa, targeting a price of $300. An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Outperform rating on Visa, maintaining a target price of $300. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Visa with a target price of $299. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Visa with a target price of $325. An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on Visa, maintaining a target price of $275.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

